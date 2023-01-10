CUMBERLAND — Chelsea Horn Carr's students relentlessly tried to coax details from her about her recent game show appearance.
But Carr, who teaches third grade at Westernport Elementary School, told the kids they'd have to wait and watch her on TV.
She competed on "Wheel of Fortune," which was recorded in November and recently aired.
"I've always loved watching the show ... since I was a little girl," Carr said.
As part of the application process to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, Carr, 36, of Rawlings, submitted a short video of herself while on the C&O Canal trail in The Narrows.
"I was super vibrant and excited," she said.
Nearly a year passed after she submitted the video with her application.
"And then I got a phone call," Carr said. "I was picked to do a virtual audition."
The video meeting, held with two other potential contestants, included a personal interview where Carr said she was a teacher by day, weekend rock band singer, horseshoe player and engaged to be married.
Months later, she learned her application was selected.
Soon after, she headed to Los Angeles where the show was set to tape six episodes with 18 contestants.
"They drew out of a hat to see who would tape first," Carr said. "I got picked."
At that time, she met Wheel hostess Vanna White.
"She was super nice," Carr said.
Before she knew it, White and show host Pat Sajak were on stage, and Carr was playing the game.
"I was super excited but also very nervous," Carr said. "It was stressful."
She solved the first two puzzles.
But Carr was still nervous, and missed the third — "Things are starting to look up," she said.
"I'll never live that phrase down for the rest of my life," Carr said.
She said the experience was "the fastest 30 minutes of my life," and added that the Westernport school and community were very supportive of her appearance on the show.
While Carr didn't win the game, she took home $3,000.
"It was a great experience," she said.
Carr's fianceé, Michael Kessell, was in the audience while she played.
"It was a surreal experience," he said via email of being in a "legendary" studio.
"The announcer Jim was very nice and entertaining," Kessell said. "Vanna was really nice and talked to the crowd."
The experience was "so weird watching multiple tapings in one day and seeing how they do things," he said. "(It was) very rewarding and once in a lifetime for sure."
Kessell and Carr perform in the band "Four Against All," which plays various dance tunes at local venues.
The couple, a group of friends, and family recently gathered at Lashbaugh's West restaurant and bar in Frostburg to watch Carr's episode of the show.
David Deal of Accident was at the celebration.
"I've played Scrabble with Chelsea for years and knew she was meant for 'Wheel of Fortune' greatness," he said via email.
Carr worked hard to get through the show's lengthy audition process, Deal said.
"There's so much more to it than just showing up and spinning the wheel," he said.
"It's the first time I've watched TV with someone who was on it at the time," Deal said.
"I think I can speak for everyone at the watch party when I say she represented Cumberland and Westernport well," he said. "I'm way proud of her."
