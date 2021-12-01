CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved $26.2 million of funding Tuesday for projects across Maryland that included $1.15 million for upgrades to Westernport's water supply system.
The funding is part of the Rural Legacy Program grants awarded for projects in 17 counties by BPW trustees Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp.
The $1.15 million for Westernport is sponsored by the Maryland Department of the Environment. The project involves the replacement of the aging water distribution system including the installation of water meters, storage tanks, booster pumps and other ancillary apparatus.
According to the award description, "This project helps to protect public health and conserve drinking water. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects."
The total cost of the project is estimated at $2.29 million with the balance expected to be covered by Water Supply Financial Assistance and local contributions.
Funding of $489,000 was approved for the town of Luke for damage to the town's sewer lines from a recent landslide. According to the description, "The project involves necessary rehabilitation to the sewer collection system which is aging and in need of rehabilitation. In addition, a landslide damaged a portion of the collection system, which also needs to be repaired."
The total project cost is estimated at $671,000 with funding sources coming from the Bay Restoration Fund Grant, Supplemental Water Quality Assistance and local matching funds.
Allegany County was awarded $604,645 by the BPW for in-home aide services with the application sponsored by the Maryland Department of Human Services.
According to the award, the funding is to provide in-home aide contracts for vulnerable adults, the elderly and/or those who have disabilities, to prevent or delay institutionalization and/or to remedy abuse, neglect or self-neglect."
The BPW also awarded $100,000 for work on the Bethel AME Church in Mountain Lake Park in Garrett County.
That funding is for the relocation and interior and exterior rehabilitation including stabilization; framing and carpentry repairs and replacement; construction of foundation; repair and replacement of windows, doors, siding, trim, and roof; installation of utilities and security system; site work; and associated architectural, engineering and consulting services.
The application was sponsored by the Maryland Department of Planning.
Built on a lot in Oakland purchased by trustees in 1895, Bethel AME Church served as a house of worship for a small black community that lived in Garrett County around the turn of the twentieth century. The property was foreclosed on in the 1930s and a local farmer purchased the structure, disassembled it into large pieces, and reassembled it on a nearby farm for use as a carriage house and blacksmith shop.
The BPW also approved a timber-thinning harvest in Compartment 19 of the Potomac Garrett State Forest in Garrett County. A contract for the sale of timber totaling $66,535 was awarded to the Glotfelty Lumber Company.
