CUMBERLAND — A Westernport woman is awaiting trial after she was arrested on drug possession charges following a traffic stop Monday on Greene Street.
Carissa Kathlyn Preston, 29, was issued citations for two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) before she was released from police custody to await trial in district court.
A K-9 scan and search of the suspect vehicle led to discovery of methamphetamine and controlled prescription medication, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.