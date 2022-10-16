FRIENDSVILLE — A Westminster man was killed Saturday afternoon when the utility terrain vehicle he was driving hit a truck in Friendsville, Maryland State Police said.
James Watson, 28, was operating a 2022 Polaris Razor south in the northbound lane near the 2400 block of Blooming Rose Road when he struck a GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Clayton Baker, 42, of Terra Alta, West Virginia.The Baker vehicle was traveling north.
Watson was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3:23 p.m. accident, police said. Baker declined medical treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.