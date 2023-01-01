CUMBERLAND — When it comes to setting effective New Year’s resolutions, not biting off more than you can chew goes beyond dietary advice.
With the new year comes a fresh start, and many people use the opportunity to try to better themselves by setting resolutions to meet throughout the year.
A survey conducted by Scholaroo.com found the highest percentage of adults setting such goals were between 18-29 years old, and Statista.com reported that their global consumer survey found exercising more, eating healthier and losing weight were the most popular resolutions in the United States.
Planning for self-improvement is definitely to be encouraged, UPMC Western Maryland community health program specialist Michael Browning said during a recent interview, but it’s important to go about it the right way.
The best way, Browning said, is to set incremental, manageable goals.
Browning said he’s less of a proponent of overhauling a day-to-day routine completely come Jan. 1 and more in favor of starting small.
For example, he said, if a person wants to exercise more, a good place to build from for those who currently don’t have an established routine would be aiming to exercise two or three times a week for 10-15 minutes at a time. Folks who want to change their diet might start by cutting out soda, or drinking more water.
“I think what a lot of people do wrong is they get too grandiose,” Browning said. “Try to set goals that are achievable and not out of the realm of possibility, or are just too difficult and can lead to failure and giving up early.”
Establishing a routine, Browning said, is a good first step because it gives the ability to incorporate future plans when ready. He also urged having a realistic time frame, and “rolling with the punches and not getting too upset with yourself.”
“It takes a lot of practice and just changing one little thing at a time,” Browning said. “It’s very difficult, and our lives can be tough.”
Making slow changes helps ensure that a newfound routine is there to stay, he said.
“You want to make these changes for life,” Browning said. “Anyone who wants to set New Year’s goals, they want these lifestyle changes for a reason, and they want them probably for the rest of their lives. That really starts with working on establishing a healthier routine in your life.”
