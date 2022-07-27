Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.