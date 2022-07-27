KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Commissioner Jerry Whisner will serve as the new president of the commission, completing Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter’s term.
Lechliter, who has served as president since 2021, elected to step down from the role due to his health. He will remain on the board through the expiration of his term at the end of the year.
Whisner, a New Creek resident, was first elected as a county commissioner in 2012.
Lechliter addressed a letter to Whisner and Commissioner Roger Leatherman asking one of them to fill the role, and Whisner accepted.
Whisner’s appointment was unanimously accepted and is effective Aug. 1. He will remain president through the end of the year.
“Doc has done a great job,” Whisner said. “We’re proud of the president of our commission. It’s sad that he’s stepping down.”
