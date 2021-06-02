SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Big-time players step up in big-time situations and make big-time plays. On Tuesday afternoon, Brady Whitacre showed up big time.
The senior leadoff hitter went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored to help his own cause on the bump, where he pitched six innings of three-hit ball to lead Frankfort past Berkeley Springs, 8-2, in the first round of the West Virginia Class AA Region I Section 2 playoffs.
“I always talk to Brady about big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations,” said Frankfort head coach Matt Miller. “A playoff game is a big-time situation. A big-time player made big-time plays.”
Whitacre retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced — the lone blemish being a two-out walk in the second — to enter the fourth.
After sitting down the first two batters in the fourth, Nathan Guzick drew a five-pitch walk before Jordan Miller broke up the no-hit bid with a single through the left side of the infield. Whitacre struck out the next four batters he faced to get through five.
Staked to a 5-0 lead entering the sixth, Whitacre got into trouble with back-to-back one-out singles by Chance Swick and Carson Stotler. Whitacre composed himself and came up with his last big-time moment on the mound for the evening, getting the next two outs — a flyout to left and a groundout to third — on five pitches.
Whitacre struck out eight and walked only two while being backed by an errorless Frankfort defense.
“We’re tightening up on defense, we made some adjustments,” said Miller, whose Falcons are the top seed in the section. “Brady pitched really well today. Stayed ahead of batters, kept his pitch count low — we took him out at 74 (pitches) so if we would need him to close on Friday, he’s available. But he’s definitely available Saturday, if needed. So that was big for us. Playing defense behind him kept his pitch count down, so we’re very happy with that.”
The Falcons set the tone early with four runs in the bottom half of the first inning after Whitacre sat down the Indians in order. Whitacre started a string of walks in the bottom half where four of the first five Falcon hitters got free passes, with Whitacre scoring on a six-pitch walk to Ben Nestor.
David Jackson followed up with an RBI single into shallow left to double the Falcons’ lead to 2-0.
Following a Frankfort strikeout, its lead doubled again when Colton McTaggart came up with a two-run single past a diving Berkeley Springs third baseman for a 4-0 edge.
The Falcons struck again in the fourth when Logan Kinser led off with an infield single and Whitacre followed up with a loud single to left field. Two batters later, Peyton Clark ripped a double down the third-base line to plate Kinser and put a pair of runners in scoring position.
One run was all the Falcons were able to get out of it, however, as Berkeley Springs right fielder Mitchell Miller threw out Whitacre trying to score on a flyout with a perfect throw to the dish to end the inning.
Whitacre responded by striking out the side in the away half of the fifth.
Frankfort tacked on three more runs in the sixth. Whitacre led off the inning with a double to deep left-center field before Andrew Lynch drove him in with a liner to nearly the same spot. Clark then drew a walk and hustled around to score from first on a two-run double by Nestor to make it 8-0.
Cam Lynch came on to pitch the seventh, where Berkeley plated a pair on a single by Evan Thompson, but Lynch got a flyout to center fielder Andy Westfall to end the contest.
The Falcons (10-10) host Grafton (3-17) today, 5 p.m., with the winner advancing to Friday’s section final as part of the double-elimination tournament.
“We’ve got to win tomorrow,” said Miller. “Tomorrow’s game is what positions you. If you win or lose today, it doesn’t really ... you’ve got to play every day if you lose today or tomorrow. So, if we win tomorrow, we’re in a really good position. If we lose, we’re in the same boat we would’ve been in had we lost today — we would have to play every day.
“It’s nice to get a win, it’s nice to play in the winner’s bracket, because it makes sure if we win tomorrow, we don’t have to play a third day in a row. But, today isn’t as important in that sense as tomorrow. We have to get a win tomorrow so we can get the day off and sit and wait for whoever is going to show up to play us after that.”
Grafton, the No. 3 seed in the section, upset No. 2 Keyser on Tuesday afternoon, scoring three runs in the seventh to win 7-5. The Bearcats traveled to Frankfort on May 21, where the Falcons were victorious, 10-4, after a complete-game performance on the mound by Cam Lynch.
