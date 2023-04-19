OAKLAND — Numerous complaints of destroyed mailboxes and houses being struck with eggs Monday in the southern end of Garrett County are being investigated by the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
The complaints were made Monday and Tuesday by residents at various locations that included Mountain Lake Park, Oakland, Pleasant Valley, Red House, Herrington Manor, Loch Lynn and the area of Fingerboard Road.
Property damage was reported by victims at various locations at Smouse Road, Mason School Road, Monte Vista Road, Underwood Road, Pleasant Valley Road, Jasper Riley Road, Lynndale Road, Shady Dell Road, Mansfield Road, Blue Ribbon Road, Yoder Road, Wilson Corona Road, Table Rock Road, George Washington Highway, Hutton Road, Old Crellin Road, Tomar Drive, Herrington Manor Road, Cranesville Road, Swallow Falls Road, Windover Lane and O'Heaver Road, police said.
Anyone with information relating to the vandalism or anyone who has had property damage is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 301-334-1911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.