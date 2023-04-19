Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THROUGH THIS EVENING IN MOST OF MARYLAND, POTOMAC HIGHLANDS, AND NORTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY... Elevated fire weather conditions are expected today across most of Maryland, the Potomac Highlands, and northern Shenandoah Valley. West-northwest winds this afternoon gust up to 20 mph, with minimum relative humidity values between 15 to 25 percent. Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution if handling open flames or equipment that creates sparks. Also, dispose of cigarette buds, matches, and other flammable items in appropriate containers. Keep vehicles off of dry grass and obey local burn bans. Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.