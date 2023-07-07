OAKLAND — A new bridge is needed on Swallow Falls Road but should be constructed wisely with minimum footprint in the “extremely sensitive area” of the Wild Youghiogheny River, Tim Palmer said.
Palmer, an Oregon resident and award-winning author of more than 30 books on rivers, conservation and the environment, has spent a lot of time in and around the Yough.
He is aware of an upcoming public hearing for a proposal by Garrett County officials and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to replace the bridge on Swallow Falls Road over the Yough — a state designated Scenic and Wild River.
According to the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties, the Swallow Falls Road bridge was built in 1960 near the site of an earlier 19th-century bridge across the Youghiogheny River.
“In the 1930s, the development of nearby Swallow Falls and Herrington Manor state parks breathed new economic life into the surrounding area and increased automobile traffic throughout the small Swallow Falls community,” MIHP records state.
The proposed new bridge will be designed to meet Federal Highway Administration standards and include two 10-foot wide travel lanes, two 5-foot wide bicycle lanes and a 5-foot wide sidewalk for a width of approximately 35 feet.
Because the project involves impacts to the scenic and wild river corridor, the Department of Natural Resources must approve an exception to protective regulations to allow construction.
The bridge replacement should be constructed with “the smallest footprint possible,” Palmer told the Cumberland Times-News and added the Youghiogheny River Advisory Board needs to be involved in planning the project.
Palmer, who is updating his book “Youghiogheny: Appalachian River” that will be published as a new edition in September and include original and additional material, most recently visited the river in May and June.
“The new edition is being printed now,” he said.
Palmer is also working on a picture book, “Youghiogheny: Watching the River Run,” to be released in 2025.
Hearing details
DNR was first made aware of a bridge replacement plan in May 2018, the department’s media relations manager, Gregg Bortz, said via email.
“The formal application was made in September 2022 and the environmental assessment was provided in June,” he said.
As part of the process for DNR to authorize construction for the new bridge, the department will conduct a public hearing Monday in Room 111 of the Garrett Information and Enterprise Center at Garrett County Community College, 687 Mosser Road, McHenry.
“The doors will open at 5 p.m. for a one-hour open house where people can look at the plans, ask questions, and talk to project representatives from the consulting team and the county,” Bortz said via email. “The formal hearing starts at 6 p.m. and the entire meeting will be live streamed.”
To remotely attend and view the hearing, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84551080845?pwd=T0s1YVNwOU5hWnVSUzNBVlhlMlhOZz09
Written and oral testimony will be accepted at the public hearing and via email to swallowfallsbridge.dnr@maryland.gov or U.S. mail to Maryland Park Service — Planning, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-3, Annapolis, MD 21401.
For questions regarding the application, call 410-260-8161.
Protect trees
Palmer also wrote “Twilight of the Hemlocks and Beeches” and said it’s crucial to protect trees, especially old hemlocks that are under attack by invasive insects, in the Yough area.
“It would be a shame to lose even individual trees,” Palmer said. “The hemlocks of Swallow Falls State Park are very important.”
John Bambacus, former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, is a member of the Garrett County Forestry Board.
He agrees the Swallow Falls bridge needs to be replaced, but expressed concern for alignment of the new structure.
“Many people want to preserve and protect the integrity of the wild river,” Bambacus said and added construction of a new bridge should involve “the least impact possible” to the Yough area.
He said property rights should be protected from eminent domain.
Bambacus said he’s pleased relatively new DNR officials appear interested in public input for the project.
“They believe in civic engagement,” he said. “I’m encouraged by the process so far.”
‘Official action’
Steve Storck owns property in the wild Yough scenic corridor.
He also wants the Youghiogheny River Advisory Board to be included in the process to construct a new bridge “with their views made public,” he said via email.
Storck recently wrote to members of that board.
Without their guidance, he said, “there are significant errors and false statements in the county’s application and their preferred road and bridge alignment will remove significant amounts of natural vegetation including old-growth forest from the site.”
Impact could be much more limited if an alignment that uses the existing footprint and right of way are adhered to, Storck said.
“I would like to see DNR direct the county and state highways to stay to a bridge and road alignment that has the least amount of additional visual and/or physical disturbance to the site,” he said.
“The primary justification for doubling the site disturbance and old-growth hemlock, mountain laurel and rhododendron removal is to be able to keep the area open to through traffic for the construction period with specific reference to emergency response from a backup in McHenry,” Storck said.
“I think the application and hearing are a great step forward,” he said.
DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz is “the only person with the authority to grant this exception according to the (Code of Maryland Regulations and) has an opportunity here as our environmentalist secretary to set the right tone publicly through an official action,” Stock said.
Commented
