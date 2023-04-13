FRIENDSVILLE — Under a $4.7 million project that was funded but not planned, discussed but never publicly, and canceled but not officially, trails proposed for Maryland’s only wild river only led to questions.
The project idea began with Senate Bill 291, signed in May by Gov. Larry Hogan, that included a $700,000 grant to the Garrett County Board of Commissioners “for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of capital improvements at Sang Run State Park at Youghiogheny River Trail Section 2 from Swallow Falls to Sang Run, including maintenance and repair projects.”
The bill also allocated $4 million in the Department of Natural Resources budget for the Youghiogheny River Trail Section 3 from Sang Run to the Kendell trail in Garrett County.
No public meetings were held before the money was allocated.
Now 11 months later, no plan has been developed for the trails, but the status of the money is unclear.
“This issue has been shrouded by continued silence for over a year,” John Bambacus said Thursday.
He’s a member of the Garrett County Forestry Board, former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, and opponent of the proposed trails in the wild Yough.
Background
Nearly nine years ago, Joseph Gill, DNR’s secretary at the time, rejected a request from former Del. Wendell Beitzel and former Sen. George Edwards to develop a segment of the Eastern Continental Divide Loop Trail through the Youghiogheny Scenic Corridor.
Beitzel tried again, saying last year he worked to allocate the $4.7 million in DNR’s budget for the proposed trails.
If the trails couldn’t be developed, the money would “go back into” DNR’s budget and could be repurposed for other uses, or it would go back to the general fund, Beitzel said at the time.
In June, Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, DNR’s secretary at the time, said the appropriation was neither part of the department’s capital budget request nor Hogan’s fiscal 2023 budget submission.
Last month, DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz said the department would “be consistent” with Gill’s 2014 letter that rejected the trail idea.
“We are not evaluating any kind of (trail) proposals,” Kurtz said.
Around that time, Carter Elliott, Gov. Wes Moore’s press secretary, said the fate of the $4.7 million would be determined by lawmakers.
“The governor supports making investments in Garrett County parks, but the legislature makes the final decision on this allocation,” Elliott said.
Also last month, the Cumberland Times-News asked Del. Jason Buckel — who represents Allegany County and is House minority leader, and Del. Jim Hinebaugh — who represents Allegany and Garrett counties, about the money.
Neither responded.
Responsibility
On Monday, Sen. Mike McKay via email said the House of Delegates took control of the money.
McKay said he tried “without success” to restore the funding in the Senate.
“The funding for the proposed trails has been zeroed out in the (DNR) budget,” he said.
So, where specifically is the money?
The newspaper on Monday sent emails that asked for the status of the $4.7 million to Buckel, Hinebaugh, and DNR Media Relations Manager Gregg Bortz.
None of them provided answers as of Thursday afternoon.
“This should have been viewed as an opportunity to inform the public about the current status of (the) funding,” Bambacus said and added he had also reached out to McKay, Buckel and Hinebaugh for information and only McKay responded.
“Let’s face it, this is a basic representational responsibility,” Bambacus said.
Funding
Steve Storck owns property in the wild Yough scenic corridor.
“Without changing the Maryland Scenic and Wild Rivers Act legislation, (Code of Maryland Regulations) and/or the management plan, this type of attempt to change the wild status of the river and its scenic corridor will remain,” Storck said via email.
The DNR secretary “has the discretion to allow this type of non-conforming use counter to the intent of the legislation and the language of the management plan that the public helped write,” he said.
Storck hopes more money will be available to handle issues in the Yough area that include illegal ATV use, maintenance of existing trails, and water quality in the protected river.
“The Wild and Scenic Yough and the Wild Youghiogheny Natural Environment Area are underfunded for their acreage and usage and I hope Secretary Kurtz addresses this with appropriate management funding requests and management structure,” he said.
Commented
