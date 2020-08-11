Wiley Ford man arrested on two warrants

CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man was arrested Monday on two warrants, Cumberland Police said.
Richard Eugene Dentinger, 35, of Wiley Ford, was charged with theft and malicious destruction of property.
Following the arrest, Dentinger was ordered released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
Police said the charges stemmed from an incident June 11 on Columbia Street where a tire was punctured and a theft complaint June 11 concerning property removed from a Race Street residence.
