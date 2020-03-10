Wiley Ford man, Cumberland woman arrested for probation violations

CUMBERLAND — A Mineral County, West Virginia, man and a Cumberland woman were arrested Monday for alleged violations of their probation, according to Cumberland Police.
Loudon Day Baker III, 20, of Wiley Ford, was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with violating the conditions of his probation ordered on April 25, 2019, by district court.
He was granted pre-trial release after posting bond of $500 set by a district court commissioner.
Stephanie Michelle Faith, 32, Cumberland, was arrested for allegedly failing to meet the conditions of her probation ordered March 11, 2019, by district court.
Following the arrest, Faith was granted pre-trial release on her personal recognizance.
