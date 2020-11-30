WILEY FORD, W.Va. — An unoccupied residence on Champion Street was destroyed early Monday when fire of an unknown origin swept through the structure, according to Wiley Ford Volunteer Chief Sean Malone.
"It was fully involved when we got there and fire was coming through the roof," said Malone, who was on the first-arriving Wiley Ford engine.
Malone said the fire gutted the property, but no estimate was available on the property loss.
Fire officials were attempting to identify and contact the property owner. It was not known if the dwelling was serving as a residence or for storage of property, according to Malone.
The cause and origin of the blaze is being investigated by the Wiley Ford fire department and notification of the incident was being made to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
More than 40 volunteer firefighters responded to the scene upon alert at 1:35 a.m., including units from Ridgeley, Short Gap, Patterson Creek, Bedford Road, District 16 and LaVale.
