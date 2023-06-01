CUMBERLAND — A Maryland state park with no public access received approval to acquire an adjacent chunk of land, but it's unclear whether the additional parcel could provide an entranceway.
Wills Mountain State Park, which consists of roughly 470 acres, is surrounded by private land, and a nearly vertical hillside that overlooks Cumberland.
The park is open to the public, but there's no means to legally enter the property via the sole access road.
At their May 24 meeting, Allegany County Commissioners David Caporale and William R. Atkinson voted to approve a request from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to pursue acquisition of 103.7 acres adjacent to the park. Commissioner Creade Brodie opposed the motion.
"We are very early in this process," Maryland Department of Natural Resources Media Relations Manager Gregg Bortz said via email. "Specific use for this parcel would be determined by the department."
Under Maryland code, the state may not acquire a tract of land greater than 100 acres for preservation of open spaces in Allegany County without approval from commissioners, Bortz said.
He didn't directly answer a question from the Cumberland Times-News that asked if the acquisition would provide public access to Wills Mountain State Park.
"Creating additional or improved public access to all of our public lands is a priority," Bortz said.
"If the property is ultimately acquired by the department, it would be managed by the Maryland Park Service as part of Wills Mountain State Park," he said.
A purchase price for the acreage, listed on county documents as belonging to Navarre Minerals, has not been determined, Bortz said.
Navarre Minerals couldn't be reached for comment Friday.
"If we do move forward and an offer to purchase the property is extended and accepted by the owner, the purchase price would be publicly available when the potential acquisition is placed on a Board of Public Works agenda," Bortz said.
History
Records indicate the park, mountain and creek below are named for Indian Will, a Shawnee who lived nearby in the 18th Century.
During the mid-1990s, there were unsuccessful efforts to build a Native American gambling casino at the site.
The park was created when the state purchased 350 acres from Carl G. Valentine for $160,000 in 1998 and another 51 acres were donated by George and Joan Henderson.
About that time, the city signed a 20-year lease with DNR at a cost of $1 a year to manage the land for preservation and passive recreational use.
The park abuts the former Artmor Plastics plant that was vandalized, and later intentionally set on fire in November 2015.
In 2017, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved payment of $37,800 to Bacas Sisters LLC for five acres the park borders on three sides.
That year, the board agreed to a $60,000 payment to Ronald Brian Wildman for eight acres bordered on two sides by the park.
Program Open Space funds paid for that land.
“However our review did not find it suitable for an access point due to potential impacts on the nearby residential area and other issues,” Bortz said at that time. “The department continues to pursue opportunities to create access in a safe and ecologically sound manner.”
In 2021, Allegany County Commissioners Jake Shade and Dave Caporale voted to approve the transfer of more than 100 acres of property from Allegany Holding Company/Aggregate Management to the state of Maryland for Wills Mountain State Park.
Brodie was against that move, too.
“I’ve always voted no,” he said at that time of decisions regarding the state owning land.
