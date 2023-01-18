BEDFORD, Pa. — A Somerset County man was killed Monday when his automobile crashed into the rear of a stopped vehicle waiting to turn into a store parking lot along Quaker Valley Road in West St. Clair Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
George T. Toomey, 83, of Windber, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:50 p.m. crash that occurred in the 3600 block of Quaker Valley Road.
Police said no injuries occurred to Tammy J. Mitchell, 64, of Alum Bank, the operator of a 2019 Ford EcoSport, and Daniel L. Presnell, 35, of Alum Bank, the operator of a 2009 Yamaha V Star 650 motorcycle that was also involved in the crash.
After impact, the 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo operated by Toomey traveled off the roadway and came to rest in a field, police said.
The Bedford County coroner, Bedford volunteer fire company and Chestnut Ridge ambulance personnel responded to the scene.
