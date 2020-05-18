CUMBERLAND — The Thomas Cumberland Tri-State Wing-Off has been canceled due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
It was scheduled to be held June 20 and has been rescheduled for June 21, 2021.
The Western Maryland Jaycees Junior Chamber puts the event on annually. This year’s event would have been the 10th.
“We feel as though, given the overall severity of large gatherings and following in accordance to the guidelines set by the State of Maryland, it is in the best interest of our patrons, entertainers, vendors and volunteers that the festival not proceed as scheduled this year,” a Jaycees’ news release said.
The festival had scheduled performances by Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw who were on The Roots & Boots Tour. Supporting acts were to include Clare Dunn, Sunny Sweeney and Ward Davis.
“Another factor that we have taken into consideration is the impact that this pandemic has had on our small business community,” the release said. “These are largely the businesses who make this festival a reality, through sponsorship funding they so generously donate, or vendors providing the delicious product that our attendees come from miles away to enjoy. We understand and sympathize with them as they face the financial hardship that this pandemic has created.”
The auto dealership Thomas Cumberland has been a lead sponsor of the event. No acts have been announced as of yet for the 2021 Wing-Off.
All tickets, camping passes and canopy passes purchased to date will be fully refunded. If you do not receive a refund, please email tristatewingoff@gmail.com and someone will see that it is taken care of immediately.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.