CUMBERLAND — Several inches of precipitation in the form of snow, rain and freezing rain is expected at daylight Wednesday, creating challenging travel conditions and modifying plans for scheduled activities and events.
“We are expecting three to five inches of a wintry mix,” said Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, upon review of the latest information provided by the allied agencies and the National Weather Service.
The forecast was echoed by Chad Merrill, weather prognosticator for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack.
“The forecast remains on track, including the timing, with snowfall expected within the range of two to four inches across the region,” said Merrill, a meteorologist who is a native of Cumberland.
Following several hours of precipitation, freezing conditions and gusting winds to 20-30 mph were expected to further complicate create travel conditions throughout the region. Foggy conditions and reduced visibility were also expected Wednesday evening.
“It’s going to be a big mess,” said Tim Thomas, local observer for the National Weather Service.
“There could be some travel concerns, especially in the higher elevations,’ said Thomas, who is a retired Allegany County 911 dispatcher.
Upstate New York and New England states could receive 6 inches of snow while the Interstate 95 corridor was expected to receive rain from the massive storm system approaching from the South.
