CUMBERLAND — A significant amount of snow could — that’s the operative word — hit the tri-state during the weekend, depending on the track of the storm, according to AccuWeather.
“There are a lot of question marks,” said senior meteorologist Tom Kines at Accuweather headquarters in State College, Pennsylvania.
“Right now the storm is still in California and Arizona and it has a long way to go,” Kines said Friday morning, explaining that the yet unknown track of the expected storm will determine snowfall accumulations.
“Right now, we are projecting 3 to 6 inches but that can change — for better or worse,” he said.
Specifics were lacking at the National Weather Service as well.
In its 5 a.m. Friday forecast, the weather service indicated an “enhanced winter storm threat" for Sunday and Sunday night and a “slight storm threat” Monday and Monday night.
“If the threat materializes, it may cause travel disruptions," read the weather statement.
Kines said his forecast will become clearer by Friday night.
"Once the storm crosses the Rockies and gets into the Plains states, we will get a better idea as to how much snow will arrive and where it will fall. There will be moisture with this storm, no doubt about that,” Kines said.
The approaching storm system was expected to be met by moisture from the Atlantic seaboard and cold air from the north.
Chad Merrill, weather prognosticator for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack, predicted 6 to 8 inches of snow for Cumberland and slightly higher amounts to the west into Garrett County.
"Snow starts in the region Sunday afternoon and falls heavily overnight," said Merrill. "A second round of light snow will commence Monday at midday and end in the evening."
Storm preparation continued in earnest Friday by the Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration.
"MDOT SHA crews are ready and standing by for any more snow the potential Sunday storm may bring to Western Maryland,” said agency spokeswoman Sherry Christian.
Garrett County SHA remained in winter operations Friday.
Maryland State Police at McHenry said an accident Friday at 2:15 a.m. occurred on Interstate 68 at the 27-mile marker when a 2007 Kia operated by Daniel Kyle of Westernport slowed and changed lanes when he observed a prior accident.
The Kyle vehicle was then struck in the rear by a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer operated by Albert Greeley of Uniontown, Pennsylvania. The truck operated by Greeley was then struck by a trailing 2020 Freightliner rig operated by Saverio Salomone, of Duarte, California.
No injuries were reported and both truck drivers were cited, according to state police. Unconfirmed reports indicated there were at least three accidents in Garrett County early Friday that were possibly weather related.
Late Friday morning in Allegany County, SHA crews pre-treated highways and checked equipment and salt and stone stockpiles. Contacts were being made with heavy towing companies and contractual truck operators typically utilized in winter storms in the state’s westernmost counties.
SHA also sounded a note of caution.
"When the storm hits, we ask drivers to please stay home and avoid the roads so that our crews can clear and maintain them safely,” Christian said.
Maintain safe speeds and distance between vehicles, especially snow plows.
"Don't crowd the plow and allow our drivers to safely clear the roads and get back home to their families,” said Christian.
Latest Maryland weather and travel information may be found at https://chart.maryland.gov/
