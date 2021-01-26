CUMBERLAND — A winter storm warning for the tri-state region continued until 9 a.m. Tuesday as freezing rain continued to fall throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Roadways were wet and temperatures hovered below the freezing mark at daylight in Frostburg and Cumberland.
Accidents were reported on Interstate 68 in Cumberland and in nearby Mineral County, West Virginia, in the area of the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory.
Snow emergency plans had not been implemented in Allegany and Garrett counties at first light Tuesday as roadways were wet and visibility was reduced by fog in the higher elevations west of LaVale and east of Cumberland.
State highway roads crews worked throughout the night in Mountain Maryland treating road surfaces to ready for the morning commute.
Numerous cancellations of activities and delayed openings were reported throughout the region at mid-morning.
