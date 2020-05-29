FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — The Mineral County Fair will not be held as scheduled this year, due to ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19 and statewide restrictions on gatherings.
The fair was scheduled for June 16-20.
Speaking Thursday afternoon, fair chairman Bill Bradfield said that while they had "waited as long as possible" and made the tough decision to cancel the fair earlier in the day, "it’s been a constant conversation for the past week.”
Because the fair is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company, Bradfield said, they didn't make the call to cancel it lightly. Their other large fundraising event for the year, the Fort Ashby Gun Bash, has also been tentatively rescheduled for Aug. 15, Bradfield said, but whether or not that goes on as planned will depend on if the state moves to reinstate raffle licenses before then.
"Our hands are tied in this decision, as are the hands of our ride company, who would have loved to come and provide their services as this is hurting them as well," Bradfield told the Times-News. "We are extremely disappointed that we cannot have the fair as scheduled and want to thank all of our patrons for their continued love and support. We will update as the situation changes and hope that our community and patrons understand that this decision is completely out of our hands, as we cannot jeopardize our fair in future years."
