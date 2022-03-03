KEYSER, W.Va. — Now that masks are optional for staff and students in Mineral County schools, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said he is hopeful COVID-19 case numbers will continue to diminish.
The masks-optional policy took effect Monday, after it was announced last month that the school system would lift the requirement. During Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Ravenscroft said he was hopeful that there would not be "a major impact" from that decision.
"We've been looking better every day on the number of cases and all those things, and we'd love to see that stay where it is," Ravenscroft said of the county's COVID-19 totals. "The numbers in our schools have been good as well, so hopefully that continues."
In designing revised mitigation measures, Ravenscroft said the school system worked closely with the county health department and board of health. The result, he said, is "probably the biggest update we've had in quite some time."
Part of the new guidelines, Ravenscroft said, include noting that the school system may revisit mask guidelines in individual schools should numbers rise above a certain threshold.
"One of the reasons that we use the term may instead of shall is because we have some schools where you can have a family that gets COVID, and they haven't even been in the building and they put it above 6%," Ravenscroft said. "There's no reason to mask that whole school because of that one family of children. ... We hope we don't get there. Our numbers continue to look good in the county and in our schools, so hopefully that's not something we have to review anyway."
Mineral County had 21 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to state data, and a positivity rate of 2.33%.
