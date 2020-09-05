Without volunteers, LaVale Rescue Squad struggling to survive

LAVALE — It was only several years ago when LaVale Volunteer Rescue Squad logged nearly a thousand calls for service annually and with virtually every call handled by its dozens of volunteers.
But in the last three years, the rescue squad has responded to only 59 calls for service with its own volunteers — and the actual number may be much less than that. Rescue squad officials admit they no longer have the volunteers to answer the calls.
The calls are still streaming in as usual for emergency medical responses, but they are being handled by the paid paramedics and emergency medical technicians of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services who are assigned on duty at the National Highway location 24 hours a day, every day of the year.
Of the more than 500 calls to the LaVale Rescue Squad this year, only 11 were run by volunteers, according to Diane Shoemaker, president of the rescue squad, and Tim Thomas, who serves as the executive board vice president. In 2019, 941 calls were handled by the county’s paid personnel with the exception of 18 manned by volunteers.
“Time doesn’t stand still. I’m afraid of the outcome when we don’t any longer have volunteers,” Shoemaker said. “We want to serve the county and the surrounding counties, but the bottom line is, if we don’t have dedicated volunteers to join and come in and stay, then we will have no other choice, and the obvious will be that we have to close.”
The creation of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services in 2007 grew out of the marked decline in the number of volunteers needed to staff the volunteer fire and EMS companies throughout the county. The county department was created to supplement the volunteer force and not to replace it, as stated at the outset by county officials.
The paid personnel run the calls and the rescue squad provides the ambulance, the supplies on the ambulance and the gasoline for the emergency vehicles — in addition to providing the state-of-the art facility that was completely remodeled and renovated in 2012. The $1.1-million project was totally funded by the squad.
Shoemaker and Thomas said the rescue squad spent nearly a half-million dollars in the last couple of years for remounted ambulances that are used for the calls run by county personnel. Remounted ambulances are less expensive than purchasing new ambulances.
Thomas said “the number one priority is the person in need of an ambulance. That is our priority. Fortunately, the county has a paid crew there to answer the calls.”
County offer
Allegany County provides appropriated funds annually to the rescue squad.
Specifically, the county provided the LaVale squad with $170,507 in fiscal year 2020 funding and $174,835 in FY 2019; $168,892 in FY 2018, $146,318 in FY 2017 and $123,764 in FY 2016 — more than $784,000 over the last five years, according to James Pyles, director of the Department of Emergency Services.
The LaVale Rescue Squad has paid to the county $76,759 (in DES invoices for this year and part of last year), $41,500 in 2019; $122,522 in 2018 and $$61,709 in 2017. The monies are based on fees assessed for each call as stipulated in a memorandum of understanding between the county and the rescue squad. The current MOU was reportedly written in 2018 and a new MOU has not yet been provided to the rescue squad by the county.
A few weeks ago, Pyles notified the rescue squad by email of the county’s offer for “integration” of the rescue squad and county resources.
That communication also informed the rescue squad that if the offer is rejected, the county will cease assignment of its paid providers to the LVRS location.
“We want to provide the best emergency medical system we can to the citizens of Allegany County providing the best pre-hospital care but we can no longer fully fund the rescue squad as the taxpayers do for the LaVale Rescue Squad,” Pyles said Thursday.
Shoemaker said the rescue squad “wants to stay in business.”
Thomas doesn’t want to see the rescue squad close. He said “there should be an arrangement to accommodate both the county and the rescue squad.”
“We are carrying our share of the load monetarily, providing a first-class facility and ambulances,” said Thomas, who has volunteered with the squad for more than 40 years. “We are always open to discussions with the county. We are more than willing to talk to anyone.”
‘You are there to help’
Shoemaker and Thomas have seen the changes that have occurred over the years in the volunteer service. They know well how the creation of the county’s DES came about.
Shoemaker has seen a change in attitude on the part of some volunteers.
“Once the paid comes in — there are a lot of ways of thinking — if the county is going to run, a volunteer may say, ‘you don’t need us.’ But that is the wrong attitude to take,” Shoemaker said. “When you are a volunteer, you are there to help.”
As a career medical professional now working in administration, Shoemaker is realistic.
“When you are working with a multitude of people, it’s hard to get everybody on the same page,” she said. “We have to be open-minded and get along with everybody and look at both sides to find a constructive solution.”
Shoemaker said there are six new people who have recently signed on with the LVRS for volunteer service but she said it takes at least six months to two years for new volunteers to be fully trained and certified to be able to begin running calls.
County responsibility
Some volunteer companies have continued to thrive, thanks to a core number of volunteers that turn out to run calls and to conduct fundraisers to support their organizations in their community service.
Others organizations — like the 51-year-old LaVale squad — continue to struggle to have enough volunteers to provide their basic services for which they were formed.
Officials note that Allegany County has the responsibility to provide the necessary services to its citizens, whether volunteers are present or not.
The taxpayers’ cost to provide paid emergency medical services continues to rise and the county is seeking ways to lower its share of funding that it provides to the volunteer companies, Pyles said. The county is also seeking to increase its revenue stream derived from patient billing.
The differences in viewpoints surfaced in the Aug. 26 public meeting of the Board of Allegany County Commissioners. A work group is reportedly being formed to explore ways to make the partnership successful without putting rescue squads out of business.
The creation of the county’s Emergency Services Division 13 years ago resulted from of a study of the county’s EMS system by Dr. Rick Alcorta of the Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services System.
The study was conducted to focus on improving the failed and delayed responses of and increasing the availability of advanced life support.
Three years later, the number of volunteers throughout the county continued to decrease.
Dwayne Kitis, the MIEMSS Region 1 administrator, told the Times-News at that time that “without an influx of volunteers to supplement the paid EMS positions in Allegany and Garrett counties, there will be no alternative but to continue hiring EMS professionals to pick up the lack of volunteerism.”
And it was just three years ago when the lack of volunteers and funding forced the end of the Frostburg Area Ambulance Service that had operated since the 1970s and annually handled 2,000 calls for service annually.
County involvement
Allegany County assumed the assets of the ambulance service three years ago and began staffing the West Main Street station with paid personnel. It is now staffed round-the-clock by paid county personnel and without any volunteer involvement.
In addition to LaVale, the county currently assists with staffing at Flintstone, District 16, Corriganville, Cresaptown, Mount Savage and Tri-Towns EMS.
The EMS Division has a fleet of four ambulances and numerous support vehicles. Two ambulances are staffed and in service at the Frostburg station and the other two ambulances are in reserve mode.
Jake Shade, county commission president, said the cost of the county’s paid emergency response system has skyrocketed in recent years from $810,000 annually to a current budget of $4.3 million.
“I really seriously worry about the future of volunteers,” LaVale Rescue’s Thomas said. “We are in a whole new changing world.”
