CUMBERLAND — The popular Polar Express excursions and an increase in family-friendly themed rides are among the activities Wes Heinz, the new executive director of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, has planned for the tourist attraction.
Heinz was officially named the director Aug. 23 after completing a 60-day probationary period.
Del. Mike McKay, the railroad board’s chairman, said in a news release that Heinz has “recentered the vision” of the railroad and is on his way to “make the WMSR the pride of the region.”
“Our responsibility is to provide the entire community help, to build up restaurants, retail and hospitality,” Heinz said Wednesday. “We are a tourist attraction and that is what we are here for. We want to make sure the railroad maintains the strategy on how the railroad gives back to the community versus how the community gives to the railroad.”
With tickets on sale now, Heinz will maintain successful excursions like the Polar Express, which begins Nov. 26. “We have not marketed (Polar Express rides) widespread yet and have sold 30% of our tickets already,” he said.
Heinz also expects the massive Baldwin steam locomotive No. 1309 to be in service for Polar Express rides in mid-December, if not sooner. The steam engine, purchased in 2014, has faced a lengthy restoration process.
“Sometime between today and Polar Express (rides beginning on Dec. 17), No. 1309 will make it out onto the line. We are pushing it as hard as we can,” he said.
The WMSR began offering daily rides Thursday. The Hands of the Throttle, Murder Mystery train, Mountain City Express and Frostburg Flyer excursions are returning to the rotation.
However, Heinz is adding new excursions with a family focus. He added the popular Ice Cream Train ride and will roll out the Pumpkin Patch Limited excursion in the fall.
“We have great pieces in our strategy that are geared toward adults, we have the Murder Mystery dinner train ... we’ve done Whiskey Trains in the past. We’ve had a lot of focus on adults, but I want to make sure we are also focusing on a new direction, mainly families and kids,” he said.
“The Pumpkin Patch will include a stop at Helmstetter’s Curve. We will have tables set up and have pumpkins for the kids they can decorate and every kid will go home with a pumpkin. These type rides will sell out very quickly. It provides a way for mom and dad, and grandparents, to get the kids out.”
Heinz said he is optimistic for the future of the scenic railroad.
“I think the growth pattern will continue as long as we maintain an aggressive operating cadence,” said Heinz. “But it is not all about me. The staff here is tremendous. The men and women that are working here to make things go deserve immense credit. People have come here from all over to make Cumberland their home. They are working to make the railroad a great experience and we couldn’t do it without them.”
For more information on the scenic railroad including ticket availability visit wmsr.com.
