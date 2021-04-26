CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad will kick off its 2021 season with Memorial Day weekend excursions.
Railroad officials said diesel-powered engines will be used while repairs continue on the massive Baldwin steam locomotive No. 1309.
“We are thrilled to announce that, at long last, we are reopening our doors to the public once more,” officials said in a news release. “As we progress through the 2021 season we will be reopening the railroad in stages to allow us to hire more staff and ease back into the routine of running one of the region’s premier tourist attractions.”
The scenic railroad was halted in March 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Stage one will be a soft reopening on May 29th with diesel-hauled excursions,” according to the release. “Passengers will experience a 3-hour round trip aboard the train with a 90-minute layover in Frostburg.”
Tie replacement
Concerns had been raised about the condition of the railroad ties supporting the 16 miles of track between Cumberland and the Frostburg Depot.
Scenic railroad officials appeared before the county commissioners on Jan. 21 stating that the Federal Railroad Administration had halted usage of the tracks until aging ties, numbering 12,000 or more, were replaced. A price tag of $2.7 million was given by WMSR officials for the repairs. In subsequent Times-News interviews, the officials reiterated the FRA requirement for track repairs.
However, County Commissioner Dave Caporale said, contrary to the WMSR officials’ assessment, there appears to be no restrictions on track usage by the FRA.
“Apparently they can run on the existing track now to our knowledge,” Caporale said. “I think the upgrades are a multi-year plan. You want to establish routine maintenance to keep it in shape so it doesn’t continue to dilapidate over time.”
The county agreed in March to take over maintenance of the tracks from the WMSR in order to oversee all future track maintenance.
Steam locomotive
Scenic railroad officials said the second stage of the reopening will include “the Baldwin steam locomotive No. 1309 and some of our new premium classes of service.”
“We anticipate a mid-summer debut for No. 1309, however, we will not be advertising dates for specific runs of the locomotive until it has been inspected and certified by the Federal Railroad Administration and we are satisfied that it is 100% ready for service,” according to the release.
Scenic railroad board of directors member Del. Mike McKay said the steam locomotive has test runs that must first be completed. “Before we put riders on that train, it has to pass certain tests required by the FRA,” he said.
New addition
The railroad has added a double-decker 1955 Budd Dome Car to its fleet. The stainless steel, air-conditioned car was built for the Great Northern Railway and seats 28 downstairs and 62 upstairs.
The scenic railroad’s third stage of reopening is anticipated in the fall with the return of dinner and special event excursions. Officials said operations are subject to monitoring the COVID situation, however, they anticipate the return of the Polar Express excursion for the Christmas season.
‘Making it work’
McKay also said the railroad will work with pedal-car operator Tracks and Yaks, which will offer pedal-powered rail bike rides on the tracks between the Frostburg Depot and the Cash Valley Road area beginning in May.
“I am also confident that the cooperation between Tracks and Yaks and the county will be able to work together,” McKay said. “It is in process. But I confident we will work that out. All parties are dedicated to making it work.”
“I believe everyone is working together laying out the different time schedules to make sure everything is coming together for both entities,” said Caporale.
For ticket information visit wmsr.com or call 301-876-2887.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.