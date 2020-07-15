GRANTSVILLE — A Cumberland woman was arrested Tuesday following a Sunday night incident where she allegedly abandoned three children along westbound Interstate 68 in Garrett County, Maryland State Police said.
Alix Marshall Locke, 44, faces charges including neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment and intoxicated endangerment.
According to police, the McHenry barrack received a 911 call from a "distraught" 11-year-old boy just after 9 p.m. Sunday, who reportedly said he had been left on the side of the road with his 5-year-old sister and their friend, a 9-year-old girl.
"Troopers were immediately dispatched to the area, and were able to locate the children standing in the darkness only a few feet away from heavy traffic passing by," read a news release about the incident.
Police said Locke was the mother of one of the children and was watching the other two for a neighbor.
Before leaving the kids near the Casselman River, police said Locke backed into a vehicle at Keyser's Ridge Truck Stop and fled.
A district court commissioner granted her release on personal recognizance following her arrest in Cumberland Tuesday night.
