CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed Friday after allegedly stabbing a man in the face last month.

Cumberland Police said Katelin Marie Moorehead was served an arrest warrant charging her with first- and second-degree assault in connection with the June 28 incident at a Williams Street residence.

Police said the victim had an injury around the eye, but declined medical treatment.

A district court commissioner ordered Moorehead jailed without bond. A bail review hearing was scheduled Tuesday.

