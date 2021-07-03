CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed Friday after allegedly stabbing a man in the face last month.
Cumberland Police said Katelin Marie Moorehead was served an arrest warrant charging her with first- and second-degree assault in connection with the June 28 incident at a Williams Street residence.
Police said the victim had an injury around the eye, but declined medical treatment.
A district court commissioner ordered Moorehead jailed without bond. A bail review hearing was scheduled Tuesday.
