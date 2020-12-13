CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Saturday after allegedly stealing yard ornaments and other decorations from yards in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue.
Rebecca Taylor, 37, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, was issued a criminal citation for theft under $100 and released to await trial, Cumberland Police said.
Police said officers responded to the area about 4 a.m. to investigate a complaint involving a suspicious person and contacted Taylor. Officers reportedly found the decorations in her vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.