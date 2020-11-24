CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing another woman with a screwdriver during an argument, Cumberland Police said.
Debra Lee Linaburg, 60, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She was awaiting a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.
The alleged incident occurred about 8 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Baltimore Avenue. Police said the victim accused Linaburg of stealing her property and an argument escalated into pushing and shoving before Linaburg "produced a screwdriver and then stabbed the victim," police said.
The victim suffered a puncture wound and laceration, but declined medical treatment, police said.
