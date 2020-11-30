CUMBERLAND — A city woman remained jailed Monday after allegedly stealing a cellphone during an incident Sunday on Virginia Avenue.
Cumberland Police said Mikayla Elizabeth Holliday, 21, was charged with robbery, second-degree assault and theft, and also was also wanted by police in Mineral County, West Virginia, for unnamed charges.
Police said the incident happened about 7 p.m. in the 400 block when Holliday allegedly pushed the victim, stole the phone and fled into a residence.
She was being held without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.