CUMBERLAND — A 63-year-old city woman remained jailed Monday without bond after she allegedly struck a man with a shovel, fired a BB gun at him and held a knife to his throat during an incident at a Henderson Avenue property, according to Cumberland Police.
Following the alleged attack, the suspect ran into a residence and refused to comply with directions of responding officers, who eventually entered the home and took her into custody.
Debra Lee Linaburg was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering and disorderly conduct.
She was being held Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
The victim apparently did not seek medical treatment.
