Woman arrested in city burglary complaint

CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial after she was arrested during investigation of a burglary complaint in the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
Cumberland Police said the arrest was made just before 7 p.m. Thursday after officers surrounded the residence where a door was found open.
Police then took Misty Bucy, 38, into custody without incident on a charge of fourth-degree burglary after determining she did not have permission to be in the home.
Following a bond hearing, Bucy was released on her personal recognizance by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
