CUMBERLAND — An investigation of a reported assault in the 100 block of Arch Street led to the arrest of a city woman Thursday, Cumberland Police said.
Janelle Lucinda Keating, 45, was arrested when police located her on Virginia Avenue.
Police said Keating hit a woman in the face and scratched her neck following an argument.
Following a bond hearing, Keating was released on her personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
