Woman arrested on weapon, drug charges after interstate stop

CUMBERLAND — A Charleston, West Virginia, woman was arrested on drug and weapon charges early Tuesday following a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 68 in the Frostburg area, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Department.
The arrest was made at about 1 a.m., when a sheriff's deputy stopped the vehicle for alleged speeding and equipment violations.
The driver, Tuwana Monique McBride, 43, was charged with posssession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, firearm possession in drug trafficking and various other related offenses.
Police said operator behavior led to a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovery of four ounces of suspected cocaine and an ounce of marijuana.
A loaded handgun was safely removed from the vehicle prior to the search.
