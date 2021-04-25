CUMBERLAND — A city woman faces an assault charge after she allegedly sprayed Mace in the face of a person earlier this month, Cumberland Police said.
Danielle Lee Twigg, 31, was served a criminal summons Saturday on charges of assault and Mace/chemical device with intent to injure, police said.
Twigg allegedly sprayed the victim on April 6 at a Greene Street location, police said. She was released pending trial in district court.
