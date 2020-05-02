Woman charged in Columbia Street disturbance

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Friday after Cumberland Police were called to a Columbia Street apartment at least three times for a reported disturbance.
Amber Whetsell, 25, was charged with disturbing the peace, failure to obey and disorderly conduct following in the incidents in the 200 block, police said.
Police said Whetsell continued to yell at occupants of an apartment after being asked by officers to leave on two occasions.
She was issued criminal citations and released pending trial in district court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.