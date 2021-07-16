FROSTBURG — A Virginia woman has been charged with making a false statement to a police officer and obstructing and hindering after her dog allegedly bit an 8-year-old girl on Frostburg’s Main Street.
Tracey Dianne Mock, 55, of Leesburg, was served a criminal summons July 8 in connection with the May 13 incident, Chief Nicholas Costello said Friday.
Costello said Mock gave a phony name and contact number to the investigating officer and child’s mother, then fled after requesting to put the dog in her nearby car.
The child was taken for medical care, and later received precautionary rabies treatment.
Mock was identified after police posted surveillance video to social media. She had reportedly paid by credit card at a business and, with the help of the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office, police obtained a subpoena for the account holder’s information.
Virginia State Police also helped to identify and locate Mock, Costello said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.