CUMBERLAND — After reportedly ignoring repeated warnings to refrain from creating a disturbance at a Humbird Street residence, a city woman was issued citations that will require her appearance in district court.
Police charged Lynn Ann Ritchie, 45, with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and failure to obey a lawful order.
Police said three citations were issued to Ritchie after she repeatedly failed to comply with police orders. Officers responded to the location after receiving several calls.
