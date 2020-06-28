Woman charged with home invasion, assault

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Saturday for a June 14 incident where she allegedly entered a Greene Street home and assaulted a pregnant woman, Cumberland Police said.
Amanda Renee Swauger, 31, was being held without bond Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of home invasion, first- and second-degree assault, burglary and trespassing, police said.
Police said Swauger fled the home, located in the 300 block of Greene, before officers' arrival but was identified through an investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.