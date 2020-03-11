CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia woman who reportedly told police she was sexually assaulted by someone she thought was a police officer after being stopped while driving along U.S. Route 220 last week made up the story, authorities said Tuesday.
Clarissa Janelle Poole, 25, of Ridgeley, was charged by criminal summons with making a false statement to an officer, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit. Poole was free Tuesday and awaiting her next court appearance.
Investigators said Poole reported the incident Thursday about 4:05 a.m. to an on-duty Cumberland Police officer, saying the incident occurred in the vicinity of Black Oak Bottom and High Rock.
Thursday evening, police issued a news release requesting information about other possible victims who may have encountered a possible police impersonator.
Investigators said Poole described the vehicle that stopped her as a dark colored, unmarked SUV with grill and dash lights, and provided a description of a male suspect, indicating he was either a police officer or impersonator.
Investigators said their investigation revealed discrepancies with Poole’s account of the incident.
“This new evidence, and the victim’s own statements made when confronted with this information, confirmed that the incident had not occurred,” police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.