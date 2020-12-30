KEYSER, W.Va. — One person was burned Wednesday and taken to Potomac Valley Hospital after fire broke out in a residence in the 1300 block of Hooker Hollow Road in New Creek, according to the Mineral County 911 Center.
The female victim was taken to the Keyser medical facility for evaluation, according to a 911 dispatcher.
The fire was reported at 6:20 a.m. Numerous units from Mineral and nearby counties remained at the scene late Wednesday morning. The fire operation was directed by the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
First reports at the scene indicated all the occupants of the residence escaped by the time first fire units arrived at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.