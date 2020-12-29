OAKLAND — An Oakland woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting another woman with a pocket knife.
The Garrett County Sheriff's Office said April Mae Georg, 30, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment following the 3:30 p.m. incident at the town parking lot on Town Park Lane.
She was being held without bond Tuesday at the Garrett County Detention Center after a hearing before a district court commissioner.
Authorities said the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Garrett Regional Medical Center.
