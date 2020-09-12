Woman jailed in alleged South End incidents

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Friday in connection with separate incidents on Utah Avenue, including the alleged robbery and assault of a family member, Cumberland Police said.
Nakota Cheanta Durham, 28, was being held without bond Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said Durham forcibly entered a residence on Wednesday and assaulted a female relative before taking her prescription medication.
She was charged with robbery, theft, burglary, assault, CDS possession, trespassing and disturbing the peace.
Durham also was charged by criminal summons for a Sept. 5 incident in which police said she destroyed property and stole several items at a Utah Avenue property.
