Woman jailed in alleged South End incidents

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Friday in connection with separate incidents on Utah Avenue, including the alleged robbery and assault of a family member, Cumberland Police said.

Nakota Cheanta Durham, 28, was being held without bond Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center.

Police said Durham forcibly entered a residence on Wednesday and assaulted a female relative before taking her prescription medication.

She was charged with robbery, theft, burglary, assault, CDS possession, trespassing and disturbing the peace.

Durham also was charged by criminal summons for a Sept. 5 incident in which police said she destroyed property and stole several items at a Utah Avenue property.

