SHAFT — One person was killed Friday in a single-vehicle accident on Upper Georges Creek Road, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.
Kelli Melissa Wills, 35, was driving a 2005 Ford Taurus that ran off the road and struck a tree near James Forest Trail, police said. The accident happened about 12:20 p.m.
Police said speed likely factored in the accident.
In addition to the sheriff's office and its crash reconstruction team, volunteer fire departments from Shaft and Midland, the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and a representative of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were at the scene.
