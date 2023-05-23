OAKLAND — An Accident woman who served as secretary of the Northern Garrett Rescue Squad pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $100,000 from the organization.
Nancy Kay Savage, 61, wrote checks from the rescue squad payable to issuing banks, which were exchanged for cashier's checks or cash for her personal use, Garrett County State's Attorney Christian Mash said. She also used a debit card linked to the rescue squad's accounts to make purchases.
“This was an offensive and substantial violation of the community’s trust," Mash said. "Our rescue squads provide critical services to the people of Garrett County, and the entire community is affected when a theft of this nature and magnitude occurs.”
Mash said rescue squad members approached the state's attorney's office in June 2022 about the missing funds, and an investigation focused on transactions from May 2019 to May 2022.
The rescue squad's monetary loss was $134,939, Mash said. Restitution will be determined during Savage's sentencing hearing, which was expected within 60 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.