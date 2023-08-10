GREAT CACAPON, W.Va. — Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter rescued a woman Tuesday after her car plunged off a cliff in Morgan County.
The injured 19-year-old was trapped inside her vehicle after it traveled off Power House Road about 7:30 p.m. and rolled down a 70-foot embankment above the Cacapon River, located near the Maryland-West Virginia border.
The victim was extricated and treated for injuries before being placed in a raft and floated down river to an accessible hoisting point for the helicopter crew.
Pilots on Trooper 5 maneuvered the helicopter 130 feet above the rocky terrain while a trooper/paramedic was lowered.
The victim was hoisted into the helicopter and flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for further treatment.
Great Cacapon Volunteer Fire Company and first responders from Allegany and Washington counties assisted in the rescue effort.
