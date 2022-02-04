police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Thursday after allegedly striking a man with an object at a Crescent Place residence, Cumberland Police said.

Tina Michelle Miller, 49, was charged with second-degree assault and released on her own recognizance pending trial in district court.

In an unrelated assault case Thursday, city police charged 25-year-old Melissa Marie Cooper with second-degree assault after she allegedly struck a man at a Fayette Street home.

Cooper was granted pre-trial release after appearing before a district court commissioner.

