CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Thursday after allegedly striking a man with an object at a Crescent Place residence, Cumberland Police said.
Tina Michelle Miller, 49, was charged with second-degree assault and released on her own recognizance pending trial in district court.
In an unrelated assault case Thursday, city police charged 25-year-old Melissa Marie Cooper with second-degree assault after she allegedly struck a man at a Fayette Street home.
Cooper was granted pre-trial release after appearing before a district court commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.