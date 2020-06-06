Won't you be my neighbor?

“So, why did you move here?”
I haven’t kept an official count, but I imagine that’s the question I’ve been asked most frequently since moving to Cumberland in early February. It usually concludes with a slight note of surprise.
My husband Brian and I hail from “downstate,” as it were, in Southern Maryland. We traded one part of the Potomac River for another, moving from near its mouth at the Chesapeake Bay to its highlands here in the mountains.
That note of surprise I mentioned is what I don’t understand. To me, I look around and wonder why anyone wouldn’t want to live here.
I’m not blowing smoke when I say I think this is the prettiest part of the country I’ve seen. The sky seems bluer, and I admit that I’ve had to snap myself back to reality a couple of times while driving around. I just find it difficult to not allow all of my attention to be held captive by the shadow of a cloud hovering above a verdant mountain face, or the spiraling steeples of Cumberland’s churches as seen from Interstate 68. (I apologize to any motorists who might have encountered me on the roadway during one of my drive-time daydreams).
Driving through here at night some years ago en route to Deep Creek Lake and seeing the illuminated steeples is actually what sparked my initial interest in the city. I’d never been at that point, but it was such a beautiful sight that I was instantly curious about this mountain city that seemed to sweep up out of nowhere on the interstate.
I didn’t make my trip up here immediately, or even soon after that. It was a few years later, when in my former role as a writer for the state’s housing agency, I pitched a blog series on Maryland’s Main Street communities. The stories benefitted the agency, and also me: I’d finally get to explore parts of the state I’d been curious about, but hadn’t been able to visit. Why not kill two birds with one stone, I thought?
It was August 2018 when the Main Street blog series finally took me to Allegany County. I spent the morning touring Frostburg, and the afternoon Cumberland. That’s the day I really fell in love with Western Maryland. On the drive home, I called Brian and we started calculating a way to make this our new home, a place to raise our future family. He’d never been here, but could hear the excitement in my voice and so he was on board.
We would have been up here just months after that first trip, had it not been for a string of events that is a tale in and of itself, but not one I’ll share here. Suffice to say, everything worked out as it was meant to — even if that wasn’t necessarily the way I envisioned — and in late autumn of last year, I excitedly accepted an offer from the Times-News to come on board.
Much like the process of getting here, how I’ve come to get to know my new home wasn’t what I had planned for. The day we moved up here — into the old church we now call home rather than the house we’d initially tried to buy on Bedford Street — was abnormally warm, something everyone I encountered between here and Waldorf seemed to say.
I recall wishing for the cold and snow I’d envisioned; my mother-in-law sent us up here with all the requisites for bundling up, from duck boots to new gloves and scarves, and we were excited to begin exploring our new mountain home. Instead, it was balmy and rainy.
Still, for a month, I jumped in head-long.
I went to county and city meetings in Mineral County, my primary beat. I went for feature story assignments to the Deep Creek Dunk and the Hooley Plunge, although I didn’t jump in head-long at either of those. In our spare time, Brian and I were engaged in the very important process of trying to pick a local bar or restaurant as our haunt.
Then came the pandemic.
Just like that, all our exploration halted. Plans of dips into Deep Creek Lake and designs on DelFest evaporated.
I wondered what we would do now, how we’d get to know our neighbors. What do you do when you’re brand new and can’t go out and fulfill the very human need for community? How would we build our new one?
As it turns out, my job as a journalist has become the lens through which I view the region. And I have to say, I’m impressed with what I’ve seen, because it’s reinforced why we moved here.
In good times and bad, I’m a huge fan of Pittsburgh’s native son Mr. Fred Rogers. I have always loved the way he encouraged people to tend to the qualities that make them unique, and the undercurrent of love, unity and community in all his messages.
Through the tumult of the last decade, for most of it I’ve had that quote of his about looking for the helpers in tough times saved as a picture on my phone. If you’re not familiar, it goes as follows: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
Some have said that’s too simplistic of a mindset for an adult to adopt, that because it’s advice remitted on a children’s show it’s inherently emotionally immature. I couldn’t agree less. I see it as an important reminder to look for the good, even when that’s about the most challenging thing one could do.
That brings me to my point.
I know that rose-colored glasses are bound to get knocked off your face eventually, so I just never put them on. I know that Western Maryland, and Appalachia writ large, are struggling, and that I moved from a wealthy area to a poor one.
I know the demise of industry has disproportionately affected this area. I know that for as affordable as housing here might be for someone of my relative privilege, that is far from the case for everyone else.
What mattered to me more was the spirit of a place rather than its resources. Here, I see those helpers Mr. Rogers mentioned, and they’re who I think of first.
I think of all the people who did run headfirst into the frigid waters of Deep Creek Lake and Lake Habeeb earlier this year to support the Special Olympics, and who make a habit of doing so every year.
I think of the multiple people the Times-News has featured of late who’ve made and donated masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies to local law enforcement and health care workers.
I think of how within days of Gov. Larry Hogan’s closure orders going into effect, I saw lists circulating of local restaurants that remained open and how to support them.
I think of all the people who’ve stepped up to volunteer with beautification efforts around Cumberland.
I think of all the people in Cumberland, Frostburg, Oakland and Keyser who’ve recently peacefully assembled to stand up for civil rights.
I could go on about everything that comes to mind, and I’m sure you, the reader, can come up with your own examples in perpetuity of what makes this a special place to live. There is a sense of community and care for one’s neighbors in this area that I feel is increasingly rare.
I’d encourage you to take that, and use it as motivation to join the helpers. Consider taking some time to tidy up around your community, communicating with your neighbors from an appropriate social distance, of course. Donate to any one of the local organizations dedicated to helping our citizens, if you’re able.
You can be a helper, too, after all, just by virtue of living here and getting involved.
And, if you really want to be a helper, your suggestions on the best places for pizza and old fashioneds in the area are always welcome.
