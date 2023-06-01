CUMBERLAND — Work to connect a new water main pipe around existing utilities at Mechanic and Baltimore streets encountered a few problems over the past couple of days.
The $16 million Reimagine Cumberland project, which will replace a pedestrian mall with a single-lane street for car and bicycle traffic, arose from the need to replace aging infrastructure beneath Baltimore Street.
Triton Construction, of St. Albans, West Virginia, leads the downtown mall renovation that began in April and is expected to last between 12 and 18 months.
On Wednesday, Robert Smith, Cumberland’s director of engineering and utilities, said the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, 13 Canal St., and Cumberland Times-News, 19 Baltimore St., had been without water.
“The past day and a half has presented some challenges,” he said via email and added that the water service was expected to be restored by noon Thursday.
Canal Place is fed from another part of the water system and should escape service disruptions, Smith said.
“The contractor plans to return to working on the mall (Thursday) now that we have some additional material delivered,” he said. “We do not have any water outages planned for the remainder of the week or weekend.”
The project isn’t expected to cause power outages that affect private businesses or buildings.
But surprises can happen when digging up underground systems layered with decades-old roadwork, plumbing and wires.
Necessary outages can be planned “if the lines are located correctly ahead of time by the provider,” Smith said.
South Mechanic Street will remain closed until 6 p.m. Thursday to allow a utility company to make repairs, identified Wednesday afternoon, to their infrastructure, he said.
“The detour will remain in place through the evening and traffic barrels (and) cones will be staged to allow vehicles to flow between Baltimore Street and North Mechanic Street,” Smith said.
“There shouldn’t be any further traffic closings this week,” he said. “The next traffic impact should occur once the contractor reaches Liberty Street in a few weeks.”
