MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Concrete will be placed on the new deck of the Harness Ford Bridge on Oct. 15 and 18, causing delays on South Fork Road about 6.5 miles from Moorefield between 4 and 10 a.m.
Traffic will be under the direction of flaggers. Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes. The exact schedule is weather dependent.
Paving on U.S. Route 220 between Southerly Drive and Rig Road will continue through Oct. 19, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.