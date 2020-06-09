CUMBERLAND — Baltimore Street will be closed between George Street and Queen City Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 10-12 for Columbia Gas to complete work, weather permitting.
The road will remain accessible for use by EMS vehicles and will be reopened at the conclusion of each work day.
The Gene Mason Sports Complex will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 10, 12 and 15 for road restoration work, weather permitting.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department at 301-759-6600.
